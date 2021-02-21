First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,272,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437,568 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of First Horizon worth $29,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 550.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. 6,490,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,873,158. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on FHN. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,736 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.