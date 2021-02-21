First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Alarm.com worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $689,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,061.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $374,435.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,304. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $99.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALRM. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

