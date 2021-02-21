First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 245.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,351 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

