First Trust Advisors LP Buys 11,353 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.30% of TriMas worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

