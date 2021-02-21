First Trust Advisors LP Buys 6,021 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of American Financial Group worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in American Financial Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,220,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 701,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,073,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,738,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,456,000 after acquiring an additional 27,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,799,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 675,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Vito C. Peraino purchased 2,500 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

AFG opened at $107.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $112.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

