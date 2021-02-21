First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,286 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Maxar Technologies worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 729,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after purchasing an additional 143,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

MAXR stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

