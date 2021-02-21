First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 600.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,710 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 80.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 40,039 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $983,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $29.26 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

