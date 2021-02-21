First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187,977 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Valvoline worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 35.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,425 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 41.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,833,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,946,000 after purchasing an additional 828,200 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,011,000 after purchasing an additional 630,687 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 9.1% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 410.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 556,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 447,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

NYSE:VVV opened at $25.21 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $50,659.77. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,067.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

