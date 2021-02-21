First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.12 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Carter’s worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,989 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 1,501.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 241,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 226,189 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Carter’s by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after acquiring an additional 207,088 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after acquiring an additional 177,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,786,000 after acquiring an additional 142,017 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $58,360.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $485,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,233 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carter’s stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $112.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average of $88.66.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

