First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Crocs worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $1,859,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $44,824,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROX stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Crocs from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.30.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,591,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 88,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,246 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

