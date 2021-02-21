First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 604.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,374 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 32.8% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,213.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,601 shares of company stock worth $2,122,060. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $57.35 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

