First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 726.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,863 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,979 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Kathryn A. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 721,764 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 339,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In related news, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 15,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,247.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,011,770 shares of company stock worth $20,417,624. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $23.46.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

