First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 333.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Gibraltar Industries worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $96.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.40.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

