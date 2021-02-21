First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.37 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,430,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,070,000 after acquiring an additional 41,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,159,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after acquiring an additional 497,868 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 738,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,044,000 after acquiring an additional 178,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,171,000 after acquiring an additional 81,444 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $121.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

