First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 80,582 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Univar Solutions worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 903.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNVR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

NYSE UNVR opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 116.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

