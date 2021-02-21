First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,556 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Casella Waste Systems worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 18.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,302,000 after buying an additional 376,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $60.00 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $63.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

