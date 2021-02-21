First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,983 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of BankUnited worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BankUnited by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in BankUnited by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,378.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $2,704,789.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

