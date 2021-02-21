First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $4.11 Million Investment in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Revolution Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,336 shares of company stock worth $1,543,970 in the last 90 days.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $44.74 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $56.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RVMD. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.