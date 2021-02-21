First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 4,495 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,538,000 after purchasing an additional 754,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,411,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,305,000 after purchasing an additional 132,419 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 29.7% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,414,000 after purchasing an additional 461,899 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.8% during the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 857,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,806,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 177.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $109.06 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $131.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.73 and its 200-day moving average is $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

