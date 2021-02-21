First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of AeroVironment worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 201,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 61,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 110,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 38,593 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 78,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 73,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

AeroVironment stock opened at $127.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.12. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 106.97 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

