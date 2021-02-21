First Trust Advisors LP Sells 15,528 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,528 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Agree Realty worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 27.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 405,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.2% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 45,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

