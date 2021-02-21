First Trust Advisors LP Sells 17,731 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,731 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Trupanion worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRUP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 54.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 4,058.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after acquiring an additional 408,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 51.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,529,000 after acquiring an additional 304,089 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 4,720.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 231,672 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 178.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 263,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 168,634 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRUP. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $106.68 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,666.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Robin A. Ferracone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $945,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Friedman sold 20,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,427,176.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

