First Trust Advisors LP Sells 38,672 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,672 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Sportswear worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,098,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $15,031,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $115,944,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,360 shares of company stock worth $36,879,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.