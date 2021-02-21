First Trust Advisors LP Sells 6,545 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $283,007.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $297,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock worth $3,549,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

NYSE GPI opened at $148.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.06 and its 200 day moving average is $117.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $162.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 10.98%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.