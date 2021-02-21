First Trust Advisors LP Sells 7,554 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $136.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average of $134.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

