First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $1,353,765.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,789.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $1,085,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,291 shares of company stock worth $4,963,372. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

SSD opened at $97.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.82. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $105.89.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

