FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get FirstService alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FirstService by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in FirstService by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FirstService by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in FirstService by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

FirstService stock opened at $153.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $156.50.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is -10.14%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.