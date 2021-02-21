FLIP 24-Hour Volume Tops $903.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, FLIP has traded 69.3% higher against the US dollar. One FLIP token can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $429,889.80 and approximately $903.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00060461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.10 or 0.00760665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00044216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00059546 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019450 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.13 or 0.04594135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00039730 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.