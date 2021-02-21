Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $80.08 Million

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.13 or 0.00041476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market cap of $538.95 million and $80.08 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00057409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.92 or 0.00770910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00041297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00018750 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.10 or 0.04509981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00038881 BTC.

About Flow (Dapper Labs)

FLOW is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

Flow (Dapper Labs) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

