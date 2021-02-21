Flowchain Price Reaches $0.0157 on Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $13,884.73 and approximately $59,562.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.98 or 0.00765930 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00041054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018815 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.83 or 0.04488403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00038823 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

