Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,232 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of Fluent worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Fluent by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fluent by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLNT opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $577.86 million, a P/E ratio of 189.30 and a beta of 3.04. Fluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

FLNT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

