Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,224,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,955 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 6.75% of Whirlpool worth $762,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Shares of WHR opened at $195.34 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $214.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

