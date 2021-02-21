Fmr LLC Has $802.33 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,794,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,114,677 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.41% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $802,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Ithaka Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 235,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $5,654,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,286,000 after buying an additional 243,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $84.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $5,791,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,172,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,171 shares of company stock worth $22,820,527 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

