Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,847,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,772 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.45% of Broadcom worth $808,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $489.96 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $458.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.56. The company has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

