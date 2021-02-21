FNB Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.91 Million (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $11.40 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.43 or 0.00758849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00044280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00059464 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019338 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00039718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.71 or 0.04548057 BTC.

FNB Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,387,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

