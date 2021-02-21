FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,491 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of FormFactor worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FormFactor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in FormFactor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FormFactor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in FormFactor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FormFactor by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. B. Riley upped their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

FORM stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

