ForTube (FOR) One Day Volume Tops $38.97 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. One ForTube token can now be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a total market cap of $34.18 million and $38.97 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ForTube has traded 84.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00059660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.18 or 0.00763039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00042976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00058201 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00018718 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00040110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,651.89 or 0.04607455 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

ForTube Token Trading

ForTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

