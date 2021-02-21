Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 3,860 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,309 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $240.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

