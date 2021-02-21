Fountain (FTN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Million

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $14,756.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

