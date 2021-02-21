Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 191,349 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $137.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $143.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

