Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $137.88 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $143.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.20 and its 200-day moving average is $99.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

