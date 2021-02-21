Frax (FRAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.25 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Frax token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001714 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market cap of $91.77 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.20 or 0.00493412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00089510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00061320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00076321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.54 or 0.00379814 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 92,618,336 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars.

