Frontier (FRONT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86.01 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Frontier has traded 188.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $99.68 million and approximately $86.01 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can currently be bought for about $3.71 or 0.00006411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $284.56 or 0.00492418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00066954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00089495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00061285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00076365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.71 or 0.00378471 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,905,007 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Buying and Selling Frontier

