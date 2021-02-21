Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Frontline (NYSE:FRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DNB Markets cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Danske cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Frontline from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.61.
Shares of FRO stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,721,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,909. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
