Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Frontline (NYSE:FRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DNB Markets cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Danske cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Frontline from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.61.

Get Frontline alerts:

Shares of FRO stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,721,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,909. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.