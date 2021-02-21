FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several research firms have commented on FSK. Raymond James lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK opened at $18.52 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

