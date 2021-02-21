FUD.finance Hits Market Capitalization of $656,714.74 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. FUD.finance has a market cap of $656,714.74 and $53,466.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FUD.finance token can now be purchased for $28.14 or 0.00048690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.03 or 0.00498296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00067688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00090295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00061678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00076815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00381875 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,334 tokens. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

FUD.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.