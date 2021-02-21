FujiCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.90 Million (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $2.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,806.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,932.55 or 0.03343130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.60 or 0.00392002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $705.48 or 0.01220404 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.69 or 0.00418095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.91 or 0.00428857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.57 or 0.00279502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002571 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,286,256,962 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

