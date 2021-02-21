Function X Price Hits $0.16 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Function X has a market cap of $37.41 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 53.5% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,897.46 or 0.99656156 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00036841 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006303 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00139285 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000761 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003777 BTC.
- DAOstack (GEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
