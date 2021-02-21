Fundamenta Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 51.4% higher against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $635,474.87 and $2.97 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta token can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.95 or 0.00502593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00066837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00092834 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00061417 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00076664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.55 or 0.00414317 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00028457 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

