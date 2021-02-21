Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Fuse Network has a market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.97 or 0.00493004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00067223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00092742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00061314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00076779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $250.28 or 0.00443890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00027598 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

